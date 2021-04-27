‘Very Disturbing’ — Opening Statements Heard In Casper Murder-Rape Trial

WARNING: The below content is graphic. Discretion is advised.

Not 24 hours after allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Casper, a Casper man walked into a police station in Colorado Springs. The security technician at the front desk asks, "How can I help you?"

"I'd like to confess to a murder. No bulls---," Anthony Rodriguez replied.

That's according to opening statements given by Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Mike Schafer Tuesday morning during the murder trial of Anthony Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and domestic battery. He's pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charges in the November 17, 2019 stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law.

Beginning his opening arguments, Schafer described the circumstances of the case as "very disturbing."

Schafer told jurors Tuesday morning that Rodriguez and his wife, Allison Solis, lived with Fogle. Fogle, Schafer said, put a roof over Rodriguez and Solis's heads.

During opening statements, Schafer described Rodriguez beating Fogle to the point that she was "physically helpless."

Autopsy photos to be shown later in the trial will indicate that Fogle was unrecognizable following the killing, Schafer said.

"Amazingly, after he pummeled her, he pulls out a knife," Schafer said.

Schafer said a forensic pathologist will testify that Rodriguez stabbed Fogle in her neck at least two times. He also sliced her throat at least nine.

After Rodriguez stabbed Fogle, court documents state he rolled her body over and raped her.

Following the incident, Rodriguez allegedly attempted to clean up the crime scene. Then, he and Solis traveled to Colorado where they turned themselves in to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs.

Marty Scott, Rodriguez's defense attorney, told jurors that there is little to no evidence proving that Rodriguez sexually assaulted Fogle. Further, Scott said, Rodriguez has been diagnosed with several disorders that could qualify him as mentally ill at the time of the alleged murder.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday afternoon.

First-degree and felony murder are both punishable by life behind bars with the possibility of parole as prosecutors did not ask for the death penalty.