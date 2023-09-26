Vendor booths available at the Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair

The Community Recreation Foundation has announced that vendor booths are still available for the largest craft fair in Wyoming. With over 150 vendors and 200 booths, this event showcases of local creativity and craftsmanship and is a great kickoff to the holiday shopping season. The Craft Fair is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Vendor registration is open now. The registration fee is $110, which includes a 10' x 10' booth, a table, and two chairs. Vendors also have the option to bring their own tables and displays. If electricity is required, there is an additional $10 fee.

Craft fair proceeds benefit the Community Recreation Foundation's scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to youth and senior citizens for various recreation opportunities and free special events within the community.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair, please contact Lori Spearman, Craft Fair Coordinator, to obtain a vendor application. Lori can be reached via email at lspearman@casperwy.gov or by phone at 235-8473.

