Vatican Faults Many for McCarrick’s Rise, Spares Pope Francis

Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick on Sept. 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Newton _ The Washington Post via Getty Images

ROME (AP) — A Vatican investigation of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with seminarians.

But the 449-page report determined that Pope Francis merely continued his predecessors’ handling of the predator until a former altar boy alleged abuse.

The Vatican took the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the American prelate’s rise and fall to restore credibility to the U.S. and Vatican hierarchies, which have been shattered by the McCarrick scandal.

Francis defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a Vatican investigation confirmed decades of allegations that the successful church fundraiser had sexually molested adults as well as children.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: 1923 Cole Creek Train Wreck in Wyoming

Filed Under: Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Casper, Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Pope John Paul II, religion, rome, Sexual Abuse
Categories: Associated Press, National News, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top