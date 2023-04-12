The Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) of Casper planted pinwheels this morning for each victim of abuse and maltreatment they served in 2022.

282 children. 282 pinwheels.

These pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of the child abuse that continues to occur in our own community.

CAP's objective is to end the cycle of violence that endangers generations of children.

They work to achieve this goal through a collaborative effort with partner agencies to hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes against children and help survivors begin to heal.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.

CAP assists children in their journey from victim to survivor. You can hear Maddie's story in the video below to learn more about that process: