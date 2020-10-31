Vastly Different Candidates Vie for Wyoming US Senate Seat

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — One candidate is described as a “champion” of fossil fuels, while the other got a glowing profile in a science magazine as a warrior against climate change.

Two very different candidates — Republican Cynthia Lummis and Democrat Merav Ben-David — are competing to replace Wyoming's Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports money is another big difference between the candidates. Lummis' multi-million-dollar war chest includes hundreds of thousands of dollars from major corporations and deep-pocketed donors.

Ben-David has tapped into a national network of donors seeking to turn the reddest state in the U.S. blue.