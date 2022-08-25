Former Vice President Mike Pence Keynote Speaker at Petroleum Association of Wyoming Annual Meeting

Every year, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming holds its annual meeting to discuss all things oil and gas. This year, the event is taking place from August 24-26 at the Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne, and it features a variety of keynote speakers.

One of those keynote speakers is former Vice President, Mike Pence.

Pence was one of three speakers at the event, dubbed the 'Rockies Petroleum Conference,' and he was introduced to the stage by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis.

"It was an honor to introduce my friend Mike Pence at the Petroleum Association of Wyoming's Annual meeting," Lummis shared on social media.

Governor Gordon was also in attendance at the event, as was Senator John Barrasso; both of whom shook hands and posed for photos with former president Trump's former right hand man. "I had a great chat with Mike Pence after his speech at the Rockies Petroleum Conference," Gordon wrote on his Twitter page. "We discussed the importance of unleashing domestic energy. I thank the Vice President for recognizing the critical role Wyoming resources play in America's efforts to be energy independent."

In addition to Vice President Pence, Christian S. Kendall, the President and CEO of Denbury, Inc. and Bill Berry, the President and CEO of Continental Resources were also on-hand to deliver keynote addresses. The entire event provided an opportunity for various oil and gas professionals to network, and learn new information from a variety of trainings and conferences. The Rockies Petroleum Conference began Wednesday, August 24 and will conclude Friday, August 26. According to their website, "The Petroleum Association of Wyoming is the voice of the oil and gas industry, including oil and gas production companies, midstream processing, pipeline transportation, oilfield service companies, and affiliated companies offering essential work such as legal services, accounting, consulting and more. Our members produce 90% of Wyoming’s oil and gas; generating over $5 billion in economic activity and employing more than 19,000 of Wyoming’s hard working men and women."