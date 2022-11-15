Politico quotes Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis as saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now the leader of the Republican Party.

Politico quoted Lummis as saying

The question is: who is the current leader of the Republican Party? Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis,” Lummis said on Monday. “Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican Party, whether he wants to be or not.”

A spokesperson for Lummis told Townsquare Media on Tuesday morning that the quote is accurate.

The statement is one of many by prominent Republicans across the country that seem to indicate former President Donald Trump may be losing his grip on at least some segments of the party following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections

Some in the party are pointing the finger at Trump for costing the party votes in key races and for getting behind candidates who may have been seen by many as extreme or who were inexperienced. DeSantis cruised to an easy win in his re-election run in Florida, with a strong showing in traditionally Democratic areas and among Hispanic voters.

Trump, meanwhile, is widely expected to announce another run for the White House later today [Nov. 15]. While DeSantis has not said whether he intends to run for president in 2024, he is widely viewed as a potential rival to Trump for the Republican nomination.

Lummis in 2021 voted not to certify the presidential election results in Pennsylvania. The former president and his supporters have claimed that the election was ''rigged."

She also twice voted against impeaching then-President Trump.