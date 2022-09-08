‘An Inspiration to Women Everywhere-‘ Wyoming Leaders React to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

It was announced earlier in the day Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had "died peacefully" at Balmoral.

When the news was announced, countless people offered statements, many of praise, some of condemnation of the Queen, but nobody could deny the impact she had - not just in the United Kingdom, but on the entire world.

Even Wyoming's leaders spoke out to offer their condolences to the the friends, family, and followers of the Queen.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis was the first to offer a comment, taking to her social media pages to offer praise of The Queen.

"Queen Elizabeth was a remarkable world leader and in inspiration to women everywhere," Lummis wrote. "Praying for the Royal Family and our allies in the UK as they mourn the passing of the queen."

Senator Barrasso also offered his thoughts and prayers to the Queen, via social media. "Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and our friends in the United Kingdom today as the world joins in mourning Queen Elizabeth II," Barrasso wrote. "She was a remarkable leader who shaped some of the most important world events of the last seven decades."

Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a direction from President Joe Biden, has ordered that both the American and the Wyoming Flags be flown at half-staff, to honor the life and mourn the death of the Queen.

"At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, whose death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace today," a release from the Governor's office stated. "Flags will remain half staff until the day of interment. A follow-up notification will be made when that date is announced."

Gordon took to his own social media to offer a statement that was a little more personal.

"Queen Elizabeth was a steadfast leader and patriot whose legacy of duty and service will be recognized for generations," he wrote. "Jennie and I extend our condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. Both U.S. and Wyoming Flags have been lowered to half-staff."

Queen Elizabeth actually visited Wyoming in 1984 and you can read the whole story here.