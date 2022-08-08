Trump and Lummis Announce Endorsement of Wyoming Candidates

On Sunday, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announced in a guest column for the Cowboy State Daily that she is endorsing several candidates for Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary.

Lummis announced her support for Harriet Hageman, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Tara Nethercott, who is running for Secretary of State, and Megan Degenfelder, who is running for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is currently leading in polls against Wyoming's current House representative, Liz Cheney, due in part to her opposition to Trump and her work on the Jan. 6 committee.

For the secretary of state and state Superintendent, there hasn't been any official polling done so it is difficult to know which candidate may be ahead.

Nethercott is facing off against state Representative Chuck Gray and R. Mark Armstrong in her race, while Degenfelder is running against the current Superintendent Brian Schroeder, Robert White III, and Jennifer Zerba.

Lummis included states of support for each candidate in her column, and said for Hageman:

"Having grown up on a ranch outside Fort Laramie, Harriet has a deep understanding of Wyoming’s lands, natural resources and people. As an attorney and two-time graduate of the University of Wyoming, she’s spent her entire career fighting government overreach and working to ensure Wyoming maintained primacy over our land, water and energy resources. She’s not just a conservative, she’s a Wyoming conservative who knows how to do battle with Washington, DC – and win."

For Nethercott, Lummis said in part:

"She’s an attorney and small business owner who was first elected to the Wyoming Senate in 2016 and served as the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and a member of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. A longtime champion of Wyoming businesses, Tara has been named legislator of the year by the Wyoming Business Alliance and person of the year by the by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. Her conservative background, experience with election law, and history of advocating for Wyoming businesses and jobs make her an ideal candidate to serve as Wyoming’s Secretary of State."

Nethercott said in response to Lummis's endorsement:

"I am incredibly honored to receive the endorsement of Senator Lummis. She leads by example of a life devoted to public service and true Wyoming values."

And for Degenfelder, Lummis said in part:

"She has extensive experience in the private sector championing Wyoming coal, oil and natural gas and served as the Chief Policy Officer at the Wyoming Department of Education. A lifelong volunteer who has worked with organizations from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom to the Wyoming Taxpayer’s Association to local republican parties across the state, Megan has a deep-rooted understanding of our state, schools, businesses and families."

Trump has also endorsed several other candidates, besides Hageman, including Gray for Secretary of State, Curt Meier for State Treasurer, and Schroeder for state Superintendent.

In emails sent out on Aug. 5, Trump included states along with each endorsement.

For Shroeder, Trump said:

"The proud father of seven children, Brian is a Champion for Wyoming Families. He is working hard to Advance School Choice, Deliver Education Solutions for our Children, and Defend Parental Rights. He is also very strong on Energy Independence, Protecting our great Second Amendment, Borders, and Fighting Crime. Importantly, he totally supports Harriet Hageman and states, “Harriet exemplifies the Wyoming spirit – hardworking, fiercely independent, and cares deeply about the Wyoming people."

For Gray, Trump said:

"In the State House, Chuck has been a Powerful Champion for Election Integrity, Energy Independence, Strong Borders, and Fighting Crime. As Secretary of State, Chuck will fight hard to Ensure Voter ID, ban terrible Drop Boxes, End Ballot Harvesting, and Stop Fraud, Abuse, and other Voter Irregularities. He is also a big supporter of Harriet Hageman, who is working tirelessly to defeat the horrendous Liz Cheney."

And for Meier, Trump said:

"Curt Meier is doing a fantastic job as Wyoming State Treasurer. Importantly, he is a big fan of Harriet Hageman, and has previously endorsed her. Curt is a very successful businessman, Strong on Crime and Protecting our under siege Second Amendment, and is working hard to Grow Wyoming’s Economy, Stop Inflation, Champion Small Businesses, Protect Taxpayer Dollars, Protect Voter Integrity, Fight for Energy Independence, and Advance the Great American Dream."

Wyoming's other senator, John Barrasso, has not announced any official endorsement for the race, and Governor Mark Gordon has said he doesn't want to get involved.

