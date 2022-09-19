Vandals Who Caused $8K in Damage to Cheyenne Parks Still at Large

Cheyenne police are still looking for the vandals who targeted Cahill and Mylar parks earlier this month.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the bathrooms and playgrounds at both parks were damaged on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

"Porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of trash were turned over, and equipment was burned," said Farkas. "Damages for these crimes are estimated to exceed $8,000."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.