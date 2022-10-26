BB Gun Vandals Hit More Than 40 Vehicles, Businesses in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police are working to find whoever is behind a recent string of BB gun vandalism.

According to a department Facebook post, more than 40 vehicles and businesses, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of town, have recently had their windows shot out.

"Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest and detectives are actively working the case," the post reads.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of the suspect(s) or information about the crimes to call Detective Aaron Willmarth at 307-637-6578.

If your property was vandalized and you have not reported it to the police, you are asked to call the dispatch center at 307-637-6525.

The BB gun vandalism is just the latest in a string of vandalism to rock the city in recent months.

