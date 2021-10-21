UW Homecoming Weekend Is Here!

It's homecoming week for the University of Wyoming! There are several events occurring this weekend!

Homecoming Parade, October 23, 9:30 am

The parade will start at Ninth Street and Ivinson Avenue. The UW Alumni Association (UWAA) will coordinate the parade.

Homecoming Football Game, October 23, 1:30 pm,

The Homecoming football game will begin at 1:30 pm on Saturday against the New Mexico Lobos. The Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility opens three hours before kickoff.

UW Alumni Homecoming University Store Discount, October 22, 7:30 am-5 pm; October 23, 8 am-1 pm

UW graduates can visit the UWAA table at the University Store, located in the Wyoming Union, to receive their discount. Graduates who register Friday will receive two 25 percent off discount coupons. One coupon can be redeemed Friday, and the second coupon can be redeemed Saturday.

The UWAA 50th Club Reunion, October 22-23

The reunion will celebrate the honored classes of 1970 and 1971; all earlier graduated alumni are invited to attend.

Cowboy Coffee, October 23, 7-10 am

This event will be taking place on the south lawn by Old Main. Complimentary UW travel mugs -- one per person -- and breakfast items will be available while they last.