Laramie Police Department Adds Four New Officers

The Laramie Police Department has added four new officers to its force.

Jose Acevedo, Seth Meyer, Carson Schilt, and Clara Shaw were sworn in Monday after completing written and physical testing, oral boards, rigorous background investigations, polygraphs, and psychiatric and medical evaluations.

The four will go through several weeks of in-house training and then attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.

After graduation, they will have eight more weeks of in-house training before starting 14 weeks of field training.

After that, the officers will be released on their own and assigned to the Patrol Division.

