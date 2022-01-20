Man Arrested in Laramie After Scaling Building

On January 19 at 3:27 pm, Laramie Police Officers received a report of a male climbing a building in the 100 block of S. 4th Street and was suspected of trying to break in.

Get our free mobile app

The subject, 46-year-old transient Gary S. Powers, was uncooperative and refused to come off the roof. After almost two hours of negotiation, Powers was Emergency Detained and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The Emergency Detention was not upheld, and Powers was arrested and transported to the Albany County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony Property Destruction and misdemeanor Use of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Wyoming Statute 6-3-201(iii) states a person is guilty of property destruction and defacement if he knowingly defaces, injures, or destroys the property of another without the owner's consent. This is punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.

Wyoming Statute 35-7-1039 states any person who knowingly or intentionally uses or is under the influence of a controlled substance listed in Schedules I, II, or III except when administered or prescribed by or under the direction of a licensed practitioner, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail not to exceed six months or a fine not to exceed seven hundred fifty dollars, or by both.

All of these charges are merely accusations and the subject is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

The Laramie Police Department was assisted in this arrest by the Laramie Fire Department.