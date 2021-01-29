UW Holding Energy Webinar on Recent Executive Orders

Several legal and economic experts will be examining the recent White House executive orders that have suspended energy leasing on federal lands during a webinar roundtable hosted by the University of Wyoming's School of Energy Resources (SER) on Tuesday, February 2.

Preregistration for the free public webinar is highly encouraged because the link capacity is limited.

To reduce carbon emissions, steps taken by the federal government have led to the suspension of new energy production on federal lands for 60 days, as well as an indefinite moratorium on issuing new federal oil and gas leases across the nation.

The UW panelists will discuss these and related issues, and ancillary effects of the advancement of low-carbon energy technologies.

Panelists are SER Associate Lecturer Kris Koski; SER and College of Business Professor Tim Considine; and Eric Waeckerlin, of Denver, Colo., from the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP. SER Executive Director Holly Krutka will introduce the panel, which will be moderated by CERPA Director Kipp Coddington.

SER is steadfast in its commitment to offer insightful and informative guidance on energy policy and development.

The event will be recorded and available to view later.

