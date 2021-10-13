UW Extending Mask Policy

Masks will continue to be required inside most University of Wyoming buildings where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.

The board voted on Wednesday, October 13, to extend the mask policy, as Albany County remains in the Wyoming Department of Health’s “high transmission levels” category for COVID-19.

The policy will continue to be revisited in subsequent meetings of the board.

In a recent anonymous survey conducted by the Associated Students of UW, of 2,098 students surveyed, 49 percent agreed with the current mask policy; 21.5 percent somewhat agreed, and 29.5 percent disagreed.

UW continues to strongly encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, along with reporting of those vaccinations.

As of Monday, 4,944 UW students had reported being vaccinated to Student Health. Of 2,895 total benefited employees, 2,204 had reported receiving at least one vaccine dose to the HCM. Adding in non-benefited employees, 3,492 of the total 6,426 staff and faculty members had reported receiving at least one dose.