US Supreme Court Rules Manhattan DA Can Obtain President’s Taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation into hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with the President.
The court ruled Thursday in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.
