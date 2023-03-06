Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed two more bills passed by the 2023 Wyoming Legislature.

One of the measures will send a constitutional amendment before Wyoming voters to create a new residential property class for tax purposes. That, in turn, would give the legislature the ability to target residential property for tax assessment reductions. You can read Senate Joint Resolution 3 here.

The governor also signed House Bill 4, which will extend Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies for 12 months after a child is born. In a statement from the governor's office, Gordon was quoted as saying

“We heard in the mental health summit we hosted last fall about the importance of getting mothers and children off to a good start. Taking care of both in that critical first year of development pays dividends down the road,” Governor Gordon said. “I couldn’t be more pleased sign a bill that does just that at the close of the session.”

In his closing remarks to both the Senate and House chambers, the Governor thanked the members for their service and for their work on a budget that puts more than $1 billion into savings. He also urged the members of the Legislature to continue seeking “Wyoming solutions to Wyoming problems,” in the interim instead of bringing forward legislation developed in Washington, DC by think tanks and lobbyists.