UPDATE: WB I-80 Cleared After Crash, EB Lanes Still Blocked

7:16 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes.

As of 6:54 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

5:37 P.M. UPDATE:

The westbound lanes at milepost 328 have been cleared, but the eastbound lanes at milepost 327 are still blocked.

5:08 P.M. UPDATE:

A crash has blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 near Laramie at milepost 328.

As of 5:12 p.m., I-80 was open to all traffic, but black ice advisories were in effect in the Lyman and Elk Mountain/Arlington areas.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple crashes near Laramie have blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 327, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.