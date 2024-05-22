UPDATE: Missing Casper Woman Found, Not in Custody

Casper Police put out a Missing Person statement on social media yesterday for 26-year-old Paige Streweler-Hall.

This afternoon they said she has been located and is not in custody.

CPD wrote that Streweler-Hall was reported missing by family on May 21, 2004.

This missing report came after Streweler-Hall was arrested in Casper and released on a $5,000 cash or surety bond on May 1st.

Bond was originally set at $100,000 cash or surety at Streweler-Hall's initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court, but reduced at her preliminary hearing on January 25.

Streweler-Hall's charges in Natrona County include a felony eluding, reckless driving, interference, and possession of fentanyl. There was also a count of manufacturing and delivery that has been dismissed.

Her trial is set for June 10 at 9 a.m. but is subject to change.

The case goes back to December when the Wyoming DCI began investigating a large drug operation in Natrona County.

Streweler-Hall is alleged to have been traveling with another person from Colorado to Wyoming with large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine for redistribution in the Casper-area since November last year.

In December she was reportedly in the Jefferson County jail in Colorado. A recorded statement from court records alleges her boyfriend was trying to get $75,000 to bond her out.

Another statement alleges he brought 12,000 fentanyl pills and over three pounds of meth to Casper around that time.

The source claimed he would bring large amounts up to three times a week.

Investigators learned Streweler-Hall was released from jail January 9th.

On January 12th agents located her and her partner at a Motel 6 in Casper.

The pair exited the room and stepped into his Mercedes; Streweler-Hall was driving when police attempted a traffic stop. She took off, driving over the sidewalk, nearly hitting a special agent, then struck a patrol car and another unattended vehicle.

After two TVI's (tactical vehicle interventions) Streweler-Hall was removed from her vehicle on Poplar Street. A glass pipe and single fentanyl pill were found on her person.

Agents found 94 grams of meth in the Mercedes.

In an interview with law enforcement Streweler-Hall claimed she didn't mean to flee, but her partner had been holding a knife to her neck and forced her to drive.

Both were transported to the hospital after being taken into custody and then trasnported to the jail. Her partner overdosed in jail and was administered narcan.

Court records reflect deputies found a red metal container on his genital area that he had laid down on the floor and snorted. It tested positive for fentanyl.

He was also charged with manufacturing and delivery, possession of a controlled substance, taking drugs into jail, and interference. Court records show that all charges have been dropped.