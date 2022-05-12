UPDATE: I-80 Crash Near Laramie Cleared; Wind Restrictions Still in Place
1:44 P.M. UPDATE:
WYDOT says the crash has been cleared.
Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne and Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Cheyenne remain closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Eastbound Interstate 80 is currently blocked at milepost 319 just east of Laramie due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
WYDOT says traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder, and drivers should expect delays.
As of 1:01 p.m., Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne and Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Cheyenne were closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.