UPDATE: Heat Miser was arrested by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office this morning.

In a recent post on Facebook, the NCSO wrote that at around 5 p.m. last night Heat Miser was caught in action attempting to melt the County down.

"He was taken into custody by deputies and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center, where he will await extradition to the Wild, Wild North Pole.

While we can *sort of* appreciate his efforts in... Heating up the place... There are much *safer* ways to stay warm during this frigid cold front (Visit Natrona County Emergency Management!)

Now that our community’s Christmas spirit is no longer in jeopardy, Deputy Elfis decided to stick around to sprinkle some safety tips.

Since he's from up North, he’s offered advice for the freezing temperatures today:

Stay indoors as much as possible and wear warm, loose fitting, layers of clothing.

If you must go outside, protect yourself!

Don’t leave space heaters unattended.

Bring pets inside, ensure water for livestock isn't iced over and they are equipped for freezing temperatures.

Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends.

As always, we’re here if you need us!"

Dec. 20

Do you remember the year without Santa Claus?

It was 1974.

Santa was out with a bad cold.

He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way.

It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.

He goes by many names: Mr. Green Christmas, Mr. Sun, Mr. Hundred and One, Mr. Heat Blister.

"Whatever I touch, starts to melt in my clutch, I'm too much!" proclaims the Heat Miser.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is Looking for the little fire ball, and they're offering a $10,000 REWARD:

News Release -

The North Pole County Sheriff's Office faxed a BOLO to be aired in Natrona County for Christmas Villain, Heat Miser.

Deputy Elfis briefed with Patrol Deputies this morning, they are now advising the public to be on the lookout for this Villain.

He is described as having red hair that sticks up to look like flames, and a bright red nose.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, yellow pants, and red shoes.

The NPCSO offered information from their previous experiences with him:

Pyrokinesis powers



Tried to steal Christmas spirit by imposing intense heat to ruin any chances of a white Christmas



Doesn’t believe in Santa Clause



Goes around singing



If you locate him, do not approach. Suspect may be crabby and hot-tempered.