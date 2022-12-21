How To Layer Against Sub Zero Cold

If it's brutally cold you just put on more layers to keep warm, right?

Well, yes and no.

In the videos below this outdoor expert explains how putting on too many layers, or layering in the wrong way, will cause you to sweat at the base, by your skin.

Moister down there will make you feel colder.

Fine, so don't wear so many layers, right?

Well, no.

Here's how you should think about this.

It's all about managing sweat.

Even if you feel cold your body is producing moister. That's what we need to control.

Layering Basics

Base layer (underwear layer): wicks sweat off your skin.

Middle layer (insulating layer): retains body heat to protect you from the cold.

Outer layer (shell layer): shields you from wind and rain. (REI).

Here in Wyoming, we are dealing with some brutal cold for the next couple of days.

Here is how to layer for that

Cold-weather layers:

Midweight polyester long underwear top and bottom; a jacket with synthetic insulation; midweight fleece pants; waterproof/breathable rain jacket and pants.

Think of your layers from the outside in.

Start with the outer shell.

You want to wear something that blocks snow and other moister from getting into those lower layers.

Keep the damp out, but let sweat out too. You want to find something made of Goretex. That keeps wet out, but also lets wet from inside get out.

Next, those insulating layers. Fleece. Sweatshirts, sweaters, or puffy coats. But only use them when you are not moving much. Again, don't want to build up too much sweat.

For your base layer, there are many skin-tight modern materials that are like wearing an extra skin. Plus, they pull sweat away.

There, now you are properly layered up.

