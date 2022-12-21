Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles

Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville.

This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.

