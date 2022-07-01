UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

John Otten

UPDATE:

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday.

Flash Flood Statement
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

WYC015-012200-
/O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/
/00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Goshen WY-
1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE...

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS
IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY...

At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the
breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT.
At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening
flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle.

This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY
DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure.

SOURCE...Emergency Management reported.

IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER
         GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the
         levee break.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Lingle.
  Highway 26 west of Lingle.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
  Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North
  Platte River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and
life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are
fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should
move to higher ground immediately.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

As of 12:30 p.m., the water was at Anderson Carpet on the west edge of town, according to Lingle resident Roy Trowbridge.

"They are hauling in dirt to try and keep the water south next to the railroad tracks," said Trowbridge.

According to WYDOT District 2, U.S. 26 between milepost 32 and Lingle is expected to be closed until 11 a.m. Saturday, and a detour has been established at milepost 32 using Wyoming 157.

"This will allow for not only the water to recede but for our crews to determine if there has been any damage done to the highway," WYDOT said in a Facebook post.

"Please be patient and allow extra time if traveling through the area," WYDOT added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook
loading...

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flood Advisory for Highway 26 in Goshen County due to a breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle.

The NWS says Emergency Management reported the breach, which was caused by heavy rainfall Thursday evening, at 7:20 a.m. Friday.

"Flow is heading towards Highway 26 (and) may follow (the) railroad tracks into Lingle," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

"Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to experience minor flooding," the NWS added.

According to wyoroad.info, Highway 26 was still open at the time this story was published, but local reports say the highway is closed west of Lingle.

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
720 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

WYC015-020115-
/O.NEW.KCYS.FA.Y.0004.220701T1320Z-220702T0115Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Goshen WY-
720 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle due to heavy
  rainfall Thursday evening.

* WHERE...Highway 26 in Goshen County in southeast Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over
  roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 720 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported a breach in the
    Interstate Canal west of Lingle. Flow is heading towards
    Highway 26. Flow may follow railroad tracks into Lingle.
  - Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to
    experience minor flooding.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Lingle.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz
loading...

It was just three years ago in July that a tunnel collapsed along the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal south of Fort Laramie, causing water to back up and breach the canal bank upstream of the tunnel.

RELATED:

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: canal breach, Flash Flood Emergency, flood advisory, goshen county, highway 26, Interstate Canal, Lingle, national weather service, NWS, Southeast Wyoming, update
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top