UPDATE:

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday.

Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

As of 12:30 p.m., the water was at Anderson Carpet on the west edge of town, according to Lingle resident Roy Trowbridge.

"They are hauling in dirt to try and keep the water south next to the railroad tracks," said Trowbridge.

According to WYDOT District 2, U.S. 26 between milepost 32 and Lingle is expected to be closed until 11 a.m. Saturday, and a detour has been established at milepost 32 using Wyoming 157.

"This will allow for not only the water to recede but for our crews to determine if there has been any damage done to the highway," WYDOT said in a Facebook post.

"Please be patient and allow extra time if traveling through the area," WYDOT added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook loading...

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flood Advisory for Highway 26 in Goshen County due to a breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle.

The NWS says Emergency Management reported the breach, which was caused by heavy rainfall Thursday evening, at 7:20 a.m. Friday.

"Flow is heading towards Highway 26 (and) may follow (the) railroad tracks into Lingle," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

"Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to experience minor flooding," the NWS added.

According to wyoroad.info, Highway 26 was still open at the time this story was published, but local reports say the highway is closed west of Lingle.

Flood Advisory National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 720 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-020115- /O.NEW.KCYS.FA.Y.0004.220701T1320Z-220702T0115Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 720 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle due to heavy rainfall Thursday evening. * WHERE...Highway 26 in Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 720 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported a breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle. Flow is heading towards Highway 26. Flow may follow railroad tracks into Lingle. - Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lingle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz Sen. Cheri Steinmetz loading...

It was just three years ago in July that a tunnel collapsed along the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal south of Fort Laramie, causing water to back up and breach the canal bank upstream of the tunnel.

RELATED: