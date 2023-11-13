UPDATE: Casper Police Say Suspect in ‘Shots Fired’ Incident Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Felony Possession of a Firearm
The Casper Police Department just released a statement about the 'shots fired' incident last week, saying that suspect Jeremy White was arrested on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Nov. 8 they had asked for the public's help locating White after the Smiths-Express on CY avenue reported hearing gunshots and two males fleeing the scene. There were no injuries reported in this incident.
SEE ALSO: Casper Police Identify Suspect in ‘Shots Fired’ Incident on Wednesday Afternoon
Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons
Believe it or not, people do Yelp reviews for jails and prisons!
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly