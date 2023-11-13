UPDATE: Casper Police Say Suspect in ‘Shots Fired’ Incident Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Felony Possession of a Firearm

The Casper Police Department just released a statement about the 'shots fired' incident last week, saying that suspect Jeremy White was arrested on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 8 they had asked for the public's help locating White after the Smiths-Express on CY avenue reported hearing gunshots and two males fleeing the scene. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

SEE ALSO: Casper Police Identify Suspect in ‘Shots Fired’ Incident on Wednesday Afternoon