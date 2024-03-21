United Way of Natrona County Partners with Local Businesses for ‘Eat Drink & Be Caring’

On March 27 you can happily gorge yourself at 24 local restaurants knowing that 10% of the proceeds are going to United Way of Natrona County.

This is the 14th year of "Eat, Drink & Be Caring," to support 34 nonprofits, and 99% of all the money raised stays in Natrona County.

Participating Businesses:

Backwards Distilling Company

Eggingtons

Firerock Steakhouse

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Gaslight Social

Guadalajara

Hooch's Bar & Drive-Thru

HQ BBQ

Johnny J's Diner

J's Pub & Grill

Old Chicago

Petro Club

Wyoming's Rib & Chop

Wyoming Ale Works

Wild Pony Coffee

The Railyard

The Hangar Bar & Grill

The Drinkery

Thai Kitchen Restaurant

Spirits Lounge at Ramkota

Sonic

Silver Fox Steakhouse

Schlotzky's

Racca's Pizzeria

Shout out to all of these amazing business owners who stepped up to the challenge and give back to the community.

