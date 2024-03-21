United Way of Natrona County Partners with Local Businesses for ‘Eat Drink & Be Caring’
On March 27 you can happily gorge yourself at 24 local restaurants knowing that 10% of the proceeds are going to United Way of Natrona County.
This is the 14th year of "Eat, Drink & Be Caring," to support 34 nonprofits, and 99% of all the money raised stays in Natrona County.
Participating Businesses:
- Backwards Distilling Company
- Eggingtons
- Firerock Steakhouse
- Fuzzy's Taco Shop
- Gaslight Social
- Guadalajara
- Hooch's Bar & Drive-Thru
- HQ BBQ
- Johnny J's Diner
- J's Pub & Grill
- Old Chicago
- Petro Club
- Wyoming's Rib & Chop
- Wyoming Ale Works
- Wild Pony Coffee
- The Railyard
- The Hangar Bar & Grill
- The Drinkery
- Thai Kitchen Restaurant
- Spirits Lounge at Ramkota
- Sonic
- Silver Fox Steakhouse
- Schlotzky's
- Racca's Pizzeria
Shout out to all of these amazing business owners who stepped up to the challenge and give back to the community.
Vintage Golf Carts
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Pickleball and Sports Complex is Open for Business
Dec. 15, 2023 Ribbon Cutting
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media