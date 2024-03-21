United Way of Natrona County Partners with Local Businesses for ‘Eat Drink & Be Caring’

United Way of Natrona County Partners with Local Businesses for &#8216;Eat Drink &#038; Be Caring&#8217;

On March 27 you can happily gorge yourself at 24 local restaurants knowing that 10% of the proceeds are going to United Way of Natrona County.

This is the 14th year of "Eat, Drink & Be Caring," to support 34 nonprofits, and 99% of all the money raised stays in Natrona County.

Participating Businesses:

  • Backwards Distilling Company
  • Eggingtons
  • Firerock Steakhouse
  • Fuzzy's Taco Shop
  • Gaslight Social
  • Guadalajara
  • Hooch's Bar & Drive-Thru
  • HQ BBQ
  • Johnny J's Diner
  • J's Pub & Grill
  • Old Chicago
  • Petro Club
  • Wyoming's Rib & Chop
  • Wyoming Ale Works
  • Wild Pony Coffee
  • The Railyard
  • The Hangar Bar & Grill
  • The Drinkery
  • Thai Kitchen Restaurant
  • Spirits Lounge at Ramkota
  • Sonic
  • Silver Fox Steakhouse
  • Schlotzky's
  • Racca's Pizzeria

Shout out to all of these amazing business owners who stepped up to the challenge and give back to the community.

