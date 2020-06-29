UN Rights Chief Says Israeli Annexation Plan ‘Disastrous’

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N.’s human rights chief says Israel’s plan to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank would have “disastrous” consequences for the region.

The warning of the U.N. high commissioner for human rights added to the growing chorus of international voices urging Israel not to carry out its plan.

The U.N. secretary-general, the European Union and key Arab countries have all spoken out against annexation, saying it would violate international law and all but destroy any remaining hopes of establishing a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Monday's dire warning came as U.S. and Israeli officials were meeting in Jerusalem, trying to finalize the move.