US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate, Improving Palestinian Ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem.

The move announced Tuesday restores ties with Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.

The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians.

But former U.S. President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

The move infuriated the Palestinians, who view east Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.

Blinken announced the reopening during a visit to the region to shore up the Gaza cease-fire.