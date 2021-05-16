GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people.

Sunday's attack was the deadliest in the latest round of violence.

Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers would rage on.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time.”

Hamas also pressed on, launching rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in the hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women.

Eight people in Israel have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.