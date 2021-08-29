Hundreds of Gazans Protest Blockade Along Israeli Frontier
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians have ended a protest along Gaza's separation fence with Israel.
The protesters have been pressing ahead with a series of protests staged by the territory’s Hamas rulers aimed at pressuring Israel to ease a stifling blockade of the territory.
Sunday's demonstration was the second consecutive nighttime border protest and took place hours after Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on alleged Hamas targets in response to the unrest.
The Israeli military says protesters threw explosives and set tires on fire, while Palestinian officials say one protester was hit by Israeli gunfire.
Hamas officials have promised to hold nightly protests all week.
