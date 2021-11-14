Israel Approves Coronavirus Vaccines for Younger Children
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has approved giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Get our free mobile app
Sunday's Ministry decision follows approval by U.S. health authorities earlier this month to OK the vaccine for the same age group.
Israel was one of the first countries in the world to carry out a broad vaccination campaign early this year, and it became the first country to carry out a widespread booster campaign over the summer.
But it has seen the coronavirus continue to spread among unvaccinated populations, including children.
The new campaign is expected to start in the coming days.
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.