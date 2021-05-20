Israel Unleashes New Strikes as Expectations for Truce Rise

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has unleashed a new wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, and Hamas fired more rockets into Israel, despite growing signs that the sides were close to a cease-fire that would end 11 days of heavy fighting.

In an apparent sign of progress, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday convened an emergency meeting of his Security Cabinet, where the issue of a cease-fire was expected to be debated.

An Egyptian official says Israel has informed his government, which is mediating a truce, that it intends to end its military operations in Gaza.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

He says an announcement was expected following the Security Cabinet meeting.