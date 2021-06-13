Israel Swears in New Coalition, Ending Netanyahu’s Long Rule
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition.
Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, becomes prime minister and was sworn into office after a 60-59 vote.
Promising to try to heal a divided nation, Bennett will preside over a fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.
But the 71-year-old Netanyahu made clear he has no intention of exiting the political stage, calling the new coalition a “dangerous government.”
The vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which Israel held four deadlocked elections.
