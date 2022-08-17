UK man in court over threat to ‘kill queen’ with crossbow

Prosecutors say a man who got into the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow told police he wanted to “kill the queen." Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested at the royal residence west of London on Christmas Day 2021. The 20-year-old is charged under the Treason Act with intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty.” Prosecutors allege Chail wanted revenge on the British establishment for its treatment of Indians and sent a video to about 20 people claiming he was going to assassinate the queen. He appeared Wednesday in a London court remotely from Broadmoor, a high-security psychiatric hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Keep Casper Beautiful Public Art Beginning in 2016 the City of Casper and Art 3-2-1 have been working together to wrap traffic light control boxes all over the city. New boxes are wrapped with original artwork from Natrona County artists.