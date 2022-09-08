Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Care Amid Health Fears

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, are with the queen after traveling to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer vacation home, to be with her.

Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, is en route.

