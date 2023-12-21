UDPATE: Owner of Malnourished Dogs in Evansville Located and Cited for Animal Cruelty

Evansville Animal Control wrote in a social media statement that the owner of two malnourished dogs found runnning down 6th street earlier this week has been located and cited for animal cruelty as well as five additional offenses.

The dogs were found on Dec. 18. The Animal Control Officer who found them took them to a veterinarian for evaluation. Both dogs were severely malnourished. They are expected to make full recoveries and will be in the care of the Casper Humane Society.

Many people from the community and other counties inquired about making donations to assist with the dogs’ medical expenses. For those who want to help with these two pooches you can go directly to Casper Humane Society to do so.

Iams dry puppy food and/or monetary donations for the pups' medical bills would be greatly appreciated.

