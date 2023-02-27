Natrona School District Awards Contract to Fix Tennis Parking Lot

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded a contract to a Mills company to repair the Natrona County High School tennis facility parking lot.

ISCO Inc., submitted the lowest responsible bid of $242,970 for the repairs at the Highland Park site, according to the recommendation memo from District Superintendent Mike Jennings to the trustees.

Get our free mobile app

The district publicly advertised the project and six companies submitted bids.

The other companies and their bids were:

Halls Custom Paving Inc. -- Mills: $278,000.

Wayne Coleman Construction Inc. -- Casper: $297,307.

Grizzly Excavating & Construction LLC -- Casper: $312,500.

Knife River Inc. -- Casper: $352,590.

71 Construction -- Casper: $364,930.

School District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney reviewed the bids.

The trustees approved this project as part of the district's facility plan. The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

NCSD Students WOW Judges at Casper Science Fair