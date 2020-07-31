Two Kelly Walsh Wrestlers Commit to Northwest College

A couple of Kelly Walsh wrestlers will continue their wrestling careers at Northwest College in Powell. Kole Kraus is a two-time state champion as he took the top of the podium in 2020 at the 4A 195 pound bracket with a 15-7 win over Kaden Lloyd of Green River. Kraus finished his senior season with a record of 46-7 and placed 3rd at 182 pounds at the prestigious Ron Thon Tournament.

As a junior, he captured the state championship in 4A at 170 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Riley Mitchell of Thunder Basin. Kraus took 2nd at the Ron Thon tournament at that weight and finished the season 47-8. As a sophomore in 2018, Kraus had a limited season but still placed 4th at 170 pounds.

Lane Jackson will also be headed to Northwest of Powell and as a senior, He took 5th at 120 pounds at the 4A state tournament with a record of 42-15. He also placed 5th at state in 2019 at 113 pounds.

Jackson had a solid sophomore season taking the top of the podium at the Ron Thon tournament at 106 pounds with a 4th place finish at the state tournament with a record of 39-15. As a freshman, Jackson took 2nd at the Ron Thon at 106 and 3rd at the 4A state championships as he finished the season 39-16.

Those 2 join former KW wrestler Devyn Mosteller who was a senior for the Trojans in 2019. In his senior year, he took 4th at the 4A state tournament at 120 pounds and also placed 4th at the Ron Thon at the same weight.

