Two Dead in NE Wyoming Motorcycle Crash; Alcohol Investigated

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old Minnesota man and his passenger died in a motorcycle crash near Hulett on Tuesday.

According to a news release Wednesday, James Neyens was traveling southbound on Wyoming Highway 24 when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. Neyens then struck a delineator post before overturning.

Neyens's passenger, 56-year-old Mary Aitken, also died.

Neither was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash, which marks Wyoming's 70th and 71st traffic fatalities this year. That's compared to 103 at the same time last year.