Alcohol a Possible Factor in Fatal Casper Traffic Accident

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, Casper Police responded to the intersection of East Third Street and County Club Road after a report of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Multiple officers responded to the scene where they located the assumed motorcyclist in the roadway.

Upon the arrival of emergency medical services, the victim was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

According to Casper Police, officers searched the area for the other vehicle involved and were able to locate a silver minivan in a nearby parking lot with evidence of having been in a recent crash.

Officers then made contact with the driver of the silver minivan, who was determined to be the involved driver in the crash through unspecified means.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash, though it is unclear at this time who was at fault and who was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Casper Police did not identify anyone involved in the crash or release any other details relating to how the crash happened.

Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police Department, said there is no additional information publicly available right now and that the name of the driver would be released if the police department makes an arrest.

This incident remains under investigation by the Casper Police Department, while additional information will be released as it becomes available.