Man Dies After Being Run Over By Semi-Truck In Cheyenne

Cheyenne Police say a 55-year old transient died after being run over by a semi-truck in Cheyenne on Sunday.

That's according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, Paul Griego was run over by the rear wheels of the trailer of the semi as it pulled forward around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of House Avenue. Griego was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators think Griego may have been sleeping underneath the truck and was killed when the driver of the vehicle drove off in the semi. Detectives think the incident was an accident and are looking to identify and speak with the driver of the semi-truck.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 637-6521.

