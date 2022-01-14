Two Charged in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy

Two people have been charged in connection with a July 2021 shooting that left a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy dead, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 5 and arrived to find the teen, Daniel King-William Barlow, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says detectives determined that Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne, and Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper, acted together during the homicide.

"Raymond was arrested on July 10, 2021, on unrelated charges and held in custody while Xavier was arrested on July 15, 2021, in Casper on charges related to the case," she said.

Farkas declined to say whether Raymond and Xavier are related.

Raymond has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and Xavier has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The two are currently being held in the Laramie County jail -- Raymond on a $100,000 cash bond and Xavier on a $250,000 cash bond -- and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

