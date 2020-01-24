Two Arrested After 100 MPH Police Chase Through Cheyenne

Two women were arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cheyenne.

Officer David Inman says it all started around 6 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle with a cracked windshield in the 1900 block of Central Avenue and attempted to stop it.

"The vehicle fled, reaching speeds up to 100 mph," said Inman. "Eventually, the vehicle bottomed out in the 500 block of E. 1st Street, where it almost struck a vehicle head-on."

Inman says a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, 28-year-old Laramie resident Rochelle Martinez, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance-third offense, eluding, reckless driving and having a broken windshield.

Martinez's passenger, 39-year-old Cheyenne resident Michelle Quiles, was arrested on two warrants, one for failing to comply on an original charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and the other for skipping court.