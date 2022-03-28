Two 16-Year-Olds Killed, One Injured in Rollover Crash in Wyoming

Brianna June Brown (Davis Funeral Home) | Kianna Eve Mannie (Hudson's Funeral Home)

3/29 CORRECTION:

A Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary, that has since been pulled from the agency's website, incorrectly identified one of the fatalities as Shayni Brown.

According to an obituary, Shayni's twin sister, Brianna June Brown, was killed in the crash, not Shayni.

OBITUARIES:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two 16-year-olds were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Lander Thursday night, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:21 p.m. near milepost 2 on Tweed Lane.

The patrol says a car was headed north at a high rate of speed when it went off the road into a drainage canal, became airborne, and rolled.

None of the three people in the car were buckled up and two, Shayni Brown and Kianna Mannie, both of Wyoming, were completely ejected and died at the scene.

The patrol says speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Brown and Mannie are the third and fourth teens to die on Wyoming's highways this month.

