Wyoming Man Dies In Collision With Semi

A Wyoming man died Monday morning in a collision with a semi.

The crash reportedly happened on Wyoming 320 near Wheatland.

According to a crash narrative, 18-year-old Karson Yorges died as a result of the crash, which happened at roughly 7:30 a.m.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Yorges was traveling northbound in a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis when he lost control due to road conditions. Yorges crossed into the southbound lane where he collided with a 2014 Peterbilt commercial vehicle.

The crash narrative states the Peterbilt went on top of the Mercury and both vehicles continued as one unit across the centerline before coming to an uncontrolled rest.

Yorges was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the patrol, the crash remains under investigation for potential contributing factors.

Roadways were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Monday's fatal crash marks the 13th fatality on Wyoming's roadways this year. That's compared to 18 in at the same point in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 27 in 2019.