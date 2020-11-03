Biden, Trump Score Wins but Battlegrounds Too Close to Call

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

They were concluding an epic campaign marked by rancor and fear that will influence how the nation confronts a surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.