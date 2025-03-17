Trump Names Western to Oversee Western EPA

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that President Donald J. Trump has appointed Cyrus M. Western to serve as the EPA Region 8 administrator.

Western will now oversee environmental agenda priorities in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and with 28 federally-recognized Tribes.

“As we work to Power the Great American Comeback at EPA, we continue to assemble a fantastic team,” said Administrator Zeldin. “I am grateful Cyrus Western is joining EPA as our Regional Administrator for Region 8. I know with Cyrus’ experience in the Wyoming State House of Representatives championing energy and wildlife conservation, he will work non-stop to implement President Trump’s policies across the Region,” continued Zeldin.

Prior to joining the EPA, Western served as the House Majority Whip in the Wyoming State House of Representatives, serving District 51.

While there, he served on the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, chaired the Oil and Gas Bonding Working Group and was vice chair of the Tourism, Recreation and Wildlife Committee.

“I’m honored to be appointed to lead EPA Region 8 under Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Trump,” said EPA Region 8 Administrator Cyrus Western.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of the region and foster human health and environmental protection while encouraging sound economic growth. As a Wyoming native, I understand some of the unique challenges and opportunities this region faces and am committed to ensuring we meet the needs of the people while implementing the Administrator’s ‘Powering the Great American Comeback’ Initiative.”

Here’s what people are saying about Western’s presidential appointment:

“Cyrus Western will be an incredible partner for Wyoming and the West in this new role at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” said Sen. John Barrasso.

“As a seasoned Wyoming legislator, Cyrus knows firsthand how we can protect America’s air, water, and land without suffocating our economy. I look forward to working with Cyrus and EPA Administrator Zeldin to roll back punishing regulations and protect our environment.”

"I am delighted to see Cyrus Western appointed as the new Region 8 Regional Administrator for the EPA,” said Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis.

“Having someone like Cyrus who truly understands Wyoming and will restore the EPA's commitment to cooperative federalism is a significant win for western states. I look forward to collaborating with Cyrus and Administrator Zeldin to advance President Trump's American energy resurgence."

"Cyrus is a great pick to lead EPA's Region 8 office,” said Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Director Todd Parfitt. “I have had the pleasure of working with Cyrus for several years during his time with the Wyoming state legislature.

He understands the importance of common-sense approaches and cooperative federalism in implementing our environmental programs. I look forward to working with Cyrus as we implement effective programs to address the priorities of the EPA, the state of Wyoming, and the Region.”

