Trump Likely to Become GOP Nomination in Spite of Lawmakers’ Best Efforts to Keep Him off the Ballot

Despite significant efforts from Liberal groups seeking to block Trump from the 2024 ballots, his run for president is looking quite plausible.

After winning the New Hampshire primary on Wednesday, Trump has more than half the majority of Republicans in both chambers of Congress, meaning he's extremely likely to become the GOP nomination and the country may be experiencing major déjà vu in the months ahead.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis endorsed Trump earlier this month. In a written statement she said "It is clear we need to get our country back on track and the person we need in the White House to fix our nation is Donald Trump."

Senator Barrasso showed his support for the former president on "Hannity" last September when he said: “We cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden’s failure... So if you want to get the country back on track, which is what I want to do, we need a strong Republican conservative House and Senate, and we need Donald Trump back in the White House.”

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman endorsed Trump nearly a year ago when she said "I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime."

So far, Trump has been endorsed by 30 Republican senators and 120 Republican members of the House.

Next week the Supreme Court will review Colorado's decision to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot, a case that could play a torpedic role in the presidential election.

