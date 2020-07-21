Trump Jr. on Liz Cheney: We Don’t Need ‘Another’ Mitt Romney

Wyoming's only U.S. Representative, Liz Cheney, found herself taking shots from the right Tuesday, including insults lobbed by the president's son.

The news website Politico initially reported that members of the House Freedom Caucus "tore into" Cheney for "lobbing attacks at her for breaking with President Donald Trump, supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and backing a primary opponent to one of their colleagues."

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has broken with Trump numerous times during her tenure in Congress.

Most recently, Cheney took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday in support of this year's National Defense Authorization Act.

Trump has threatened to veto the legislation after it was amended to include removing the names of Confederate leaders from U.S. military bases such as Fort Bragg.

In March, as the nation's economy shut down due to the pandemic, Cheney urged the public to take precautions to stem COVID-19's spread, writing "There will be no functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what's necessary to stop the virus."

That tweet came days after Trump seemed to imply shutting down the economy was worse than the actual virus.

On Tuesday, Florida representative and stalwart Trump supporter Matt Gaetz tweeted that Cheney has "worked behind the scenes" to stop Trump's agenda.

The president's oldest son retweeted Gaetz and said that Cheney is "another" Mitt Romney. Romney broke with party lines and was the only Republican U.S. Senator to vote to convict Trump during his impeachment trial.

According to the website Five Thirty Eight, Cheney votes in line with Trump's agenda 97% of the time.

Cheney was elected to Congress in 2016. She currently serves as the House Republican Caucus Chairperson.